September 1946-December 4, 2019
Kathryn Irene Walters, age 73 of Lebanon, was surrounded by her family on December 4th as she entered Heaven’s gates. Born in Loma Linda, California in September of 1946, she was the only child of the late George and Trudy Wierenga.
She attended schools in Redlands, California and graduated from Redlands High School in 1964 where she excelled in accounting. She later worked for Sears Catalog as a bookkeeper.
Kathy and her future husband (Richard Walters) lived across the street from each other and dated after he returned from his service in the Navy. They married in July of 1965.
Kathy and Richard lived in California until they set off on an adventure to find a new home in 1971. On a road trip, they chose Lebanon, Oregon as a quiet small town to grow their family.
She adored her children and could always be found helping them with school projects, participating in PTA, supporting them at sporting and extracurricular events, and enjoying everyday life. She was their biggest fan. Her love for her children compounded and spilled over to her grandchildren as she was always engaged in their interests and activities as well. Her devotion spread even further out to her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews and friends too!
Kathy worked for over thirty years as an Office Manager of the Brownsville Clinic. She was the warm and friendly person who cared for every patient that called or walked through the door.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, working on the family farm, crafting, cooking, and attending community events and concerts. She often traveled across the country visiting her family and even traveled to visit her son and his family while he was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. She will be remembered as a selfless, kind and caring wife, mother, cousin, aunt and friend who knew the true meaning of love and shared that with others.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Walters of 54 years; their sons, Allan (Kathy), Glenn (Misty), and their daughter, Lorinda (Scott); their seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Phillip, Elliot, Walker, Cholee, Samuel and Wesley.
Her family will hold a Celebration of Life on January 18, 2020 at 2p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lebanon, 633 Park St., Lebanon.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in her name and sent to the Lebanon Public Library Trust, 55 Academy Street Lebanon, OR 97355. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.