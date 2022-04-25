April 21, 1945 - March 31, 2022

Kathryn Ann Roll, loving mother, grandmother "Nana," sister, wife, and friend, passed away from lung failure on March 31, 2022. Kathy was 76 years old.

Kathy was born on April 21, 1945, in Washington State to Wilfred and Esther Wilson, raised in Salem, Oregon, and married to Richard Roll for 38 years. Kathy is survived by her sister Mauryne Olinger; sons Brian and Kevin Roll; daughters-in-law Wendy Roll and Elisha Zellner; grandsons Rowan and Kaiden Roll; heart sons Jason Cadwell and Marty Bates; multiple nieces and nephews; her boyfriend of ten years Ralph Sterba; and many adopted family members that Kathy and Richard embraced as part of their family.

Kathy was preceded in death by Wilfred and Esther Wilson, brother Richard Nichols, and ex-husband Richard Roll.

While married, Kathy and Richard lived in Sweet Home, Oregon for over 20 years. Kathy and Richard owned the "Second Time Around" clothing store, which she operated for many years. Kathy was a community volunteer for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and organized and performed in the Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree in the 1980s.

While living in Albany, Kathy was a member of the Eagles Club and Just For fun singers. She had a passion for music and once competed in a cruise ship singing contest, where she tied for first place.

Anyone who knew Kathy knew she enjoyed music, family gatherings, holidays, camping, boating, and fishing. Including extra kids and families in these experiences was something she enjoyed doing, embracing everyone with love. Her honesty, giving, and fun-loving (loud) energy were her best traits. Kathy was our angel and exemplified how to be a giver. Her passion and giving spirit will be missed by many.

A celebration of life for Kathy Roll will be held in mid to late June. For more information, please email: kevroll@hotmail.com.