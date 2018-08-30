1948 — August 14, 2018
Kathryn A. (Levin) Rusiecki, 69, passed away on August 14 in Salem, Oregon, after a valiant battle with vascular dementia.
Kathy had a long career at the Internal Revenue Service, which she enjoyed immensely. She spent her early career as an auditor, traveling the countryside of rural Vermont. She enjoyed meeting new people, despite her job title, and quickly moved up the ranks. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, she made numerous contributions to the IRS and had many accomplishments including the commissioner’s award. She was able to travel the United States and work in many cities including Denver, Boise, Bozeman, Salt Lake, and Dallas.
Kathy shared a lifelong love of horses with her daughter and, after retirement to Park City, she became an enthusiastic walker and a devoted nana to her grandson.
Kathy was an avid reader of mystery novels, a Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, an accomplished knitter, and a proud Vermonter. However, family was always the most important thing to her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth S. Levin and her father, Samuel G. Levin. She leaves behind her daughter, Karen Rusiecki Blake; son-in-law, Nicholas William Blake; and beloved grandson, Lochlan Christopher Blake; her ex-husband, Karl J. Rusiecki and his son; her older brother and his wife, Samuel and Patricia Levin, their children, Kip and Kim Levin, Matthew and April Levin, and Michael and Tehani Levin; her younger brother, Peter Levin, his children, Heather and Seth McCoy, and Todd and Carrie Levin. She also leaves her cherished great nephews and nieces, Sophie, Alex, Henry, Gus, Mila, Addie and Eliza as well as her cousins, Elin Haugen, John Morris, Susan Coulter, and Jack Keech.
Please join us for a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on September 27 at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne, Vermont to celebrate and commemorate Kathy’s life, with a reception to follow. Further details can be found on the site www.dallastribute.com.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.