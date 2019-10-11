November 28, 1951 — October 1, 2019
Kathleen Yvonne Maloney, age 67, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Newport, Oregon from cancer.
Kathleen was born November 28, 1951 in St. Paul, Minnesota to William F. Maloney and Kathleen T. (McGee) Maloney. She graduated from St. Paul’s Washington High School in 1969, and earned a B.S. degree (with an Oregon State Teaching Certificate) from the University of Oregon in 1987.
Kathleen lived all the seasons of her life with commitment and vigor: first, in the locale of St. Paul, Minnesota; then, based in Oregon, residing in the cities of Eugene, Corvallis, and coastal Newport, where she savored her home with its ocean view of the Pacific. She enjoyed a life partnership with Craig F. Haines beginning in 1985, marrying him in a memorable ceremony at Maui, Hawaii on January 15, 2005.
Her long-term career endeavors were focused in working as a Human Resources professional for Gillette Corp. in St. Paul, John Labatt Foods in Eugene, and Summit Information Systems / Fiserv Corp. in Corvallis. Upon retirement, Kathleen centered her engaged energies around the Oregon arts and crafts community involving a fabulous sewing circle, together with work in hat, candle, and stained glass creations. She actively contributed in a volunteer role at Newport, Oregon’s Visual Arts Council.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, William F. Maloney; her mother, Kathleen T. Maloney; and her sister, Colleen Davis.
She is survived by husband, Craig Haines of Newport; and by two sisters and one brother in the St. Paul area, Rosemary Ivory, Patsy Maloney, and Tom Maloney. She is also survived by sister, Marge McMahan of Livermore, California, and sister, Michele Reep of Sedona, Arizona; as well as by many beautiful nieces and nephews together with their children. Kathleen cherished a rewarding life consisting of many beautiful friends, wonderful family members, and numerous Irish cousins whom she loved with a full heart.
A “Celebration of Life” for family and friends will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on November 8, 2019 at the Performing Arts Center in Newport.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in her honor to Samaritan Pacific Hospice, 749 SW 11th St., Newport, OR 97365 or Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive St., Newport, OR 97365.