June 20, 1948 — August 10, 2018
Kathleen Sharon Nedrow, 70, of Albany, passed away on August 10, 2018, at Legacy Hopewell Hospice, due to medical complications stemming from her battle with liver failure and cancer.
Kathleen was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 20, 1948, to Elsie and Dawson Nedrow, and was raised in Portland with her younger brother and sister, Charlie and Barbara. She graduated from David Douglas High School in 1966, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Oregon State University in home economics and teaching, and her Master of Arts from Portland State University in counseling and teaching.
She started her teaching career in 1970 at Tillamook High School and taught in numerous schools around Oregon. Kathleen eventually planted her feet in Albany and began a family by adopting her two beloved children, Kelsey and Bethany.
Kathleen served as a school counselor for Albany Public Schools for 17 years, finishing up her dedicated career by teaching first grade and kindergarten at South Shore Elementary. In addition to her work, she was also an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, volunteering within the community, and the preschool.
In her spare time, Kathleen enjoyed her retirement, which included scrapbooking, sewing, knitting, traveling, going to the theater, and spending time with her friends, family, and children. Kathleen will be remembered as a passionate, vibrant, helpful, faithful, and gracious woman. She will be loved and missed by all those who were lucky enough to be touched by her love, grace, and positivity.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving family members include her two children, Kelsey Nedrow of Portland and Bethany Nedrow of Portland; her siblings, Charles Nedrow of Portland and Barbara Nedrow of Idaho; nephew, Ryan Nedrow of California; and niece, Rachael Nedrow of Washington.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. on August 17, 2018, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1910 34th Ave. SE, Albany. A reception with a light refreshment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Crown Funeral Home in Tualatin is in charge of arrangements.
