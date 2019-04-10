January 15, 1925 — March 31, 2019
Kathleen Richter, 94, died on March 31, 2019, in Corvallis, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathleen's service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 13, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroe, Oregon.
Kathleen was born on the 15th of January, 1925, in St. Paul, Oregon, to Edward and Winifred Faber. She graduated high school in St Paul and met the love of her life shortly after, Fredrick “Allen” Richter.
They got married the 24th of September, 1949. They raised four children together and made Bellfountain, Oregon, their home. Kathleen worked at the Bellfountain Grade School for 32 years and was known and adored by all the children who attended school in the community. Kathleen was known in her community for her holiday decorations and was especially proud of her Christmas lights.
She loved to garden and was very prideful of the fruits of her labor. Kathleen celebrated life and made sure to celebrate loved ones around her. If it was your birthday, you could always count on a card in your mailbox from her and she was always at the party, especially if there was dessert being severed.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Winifred Faber; brothers, Virgil Faber and Arthur Faber; and spouse, Fredrick "Allen" Richter.
Survivors include her four children, Fritz Richter, Shannon Johnston, Becky Dilley and Robin Richter; eight grandchildren, Angela Montez, Justin Richter, Aaron Mollahan, Alison Meyer, Megan Nelson, Racheal Catt, Morgan Butts and Derek Butts; along with eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.