Kathleen Mastenbrook

She was very involved with the farm activities including raising chickens, rabbits and sheep. In the 1960's they had a large number of chickens and she had an egg route in the cities of Lebanon and Albany with home delivery of farm fresh eggs. Many years Kathleen was busy taking her children to various 4-H and FFA events, including the local county fair and the Oregon State Fair.

She grew vegetable and flower gardens. Many summers were spent preparing jams or canning fruits and vegetables sometimes on a wood burning stove in the middle of the summer.

Kathleen and Harlan were members of the Lebanon Square Circles square dance club. She sewed many of her square dance dresses. They would travel to various clubs for an evening of dancing and meeting new friends.

She was a member of the Lebanon Genealogy Society. Her interest in family history led her to work on family genealogy that goes back several centuries.

Kathleen only took two airplane trips and both where internationally. One to Australia and New Zealand and one to England, both times to visit relatives. She always enjoyed traveling, taking many road trips within the State of Oregon and areas of the United States.

She loved to read which led to her interest in volunteering for the Lebanon Friends of the Library.