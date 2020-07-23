× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 25, 1959 – July 20, 2020

Kathleen Lynn Anderson – Steffensmeier, 60, passed away July 20, 2020 at her family home in Corvallis, Oregon after a two-year battle with cancer.

She was born on July 25, 1959 in Webster City, Iowa to David and Shirley (Hill) Anderson. She and her younger brother Chuck grew up on their parents’ farm in Boone County, Iowa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She held many jobs throughout her life, mostly as a laboratory technician in various science fields. In her most recent job she served as the events coordinator for the Hemophilia Foundation of Oregon in Corvallis.

On October 18, 1986, she married Gordon Steffensmeier in Boone, Iowa. They moved to Oregon in 1995 and they welcomed and raised their two daughters, Serena and Olivia, in Corvallis.

Kathy loved all animals, especially cats, dogs, and horses. She also loved books, gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, and travel. She had been to most of the 50 states and China, Thailand, Germany, and Ethiopia. She enjoyed hosting her Iowa relatives and showing them the sights in her adopted state of Oregon. She treasured her many close friendships.

She is survived by her husband Gordon Steffensmeier and her daughters Serena Steffensmeier and Olivia Steffensmeier, all of Corvallis, Oregon, her parents David and Shirley Anderson, Boone, Iowa, her brother Charles Anderson, Urbandale, Iowa, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends. Her body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. Weddle’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Steffensmeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.