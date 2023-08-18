April 21, 1952 - July 23, 2023

Kathleen (Kathy) Pointer, 71, of Lebanon passed away on July 23rd. Kathy was born on April 21, 1952 in Corvallis, OR to Clarence and Betty Bates, the first of four children. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1970, she went on to study education at Oregon State University where she earned a teaching degree in 1974.

In 1975 she married her high school sweetheart, Jim. Together they had 2 children, Jason and Andy. After graduation, Kathy landed her first teaching job at Crowfoot Elementary in Lebanon, kicking off a career in education. From 1974 until the birth of her first son Jason in 1981, she taught at Crowfoot. From 1981 to 1990 she stayed home to raise her two sons with Andy being born in 1983. She went back to teach in the fall of 1990 at Crowfoot and Riverview Elementary until retiring in 2007.

Kathy loved working in her flower beds, camping, traveling with friends, volunteering in schools, reading and being grandma to her five grandchildren. For 18 years she dedicated much of her time sharing her joy of life with her grandchildren. She could be found with grandchildren on beach trips, bike rides, ice cream dates, and grandma camps. She loved attending their sporting events and special activities all across the state.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jim; two children, Jason and Lori Pointer of Lebanon; Andy and Katy Pointer of Bend; five grandchildren, Henry, Jacie, Libby, Hadley, and Clark; two siblings, John Bates and Colleen Million, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Bates, mother, Betty Bates, and brother, Stephen Bates.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2023 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. A service will begin at 1:00 followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lebanon Public Library Trust or Build Lebanon Trails.