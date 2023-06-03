Kathleen K. Rainwater

April 15, 1948 - May 26, 2023

Kathleen K. Rainwater, a resident of Albany Oregon, passed away May 26, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Albany Oregon. She was 75.

Kathy was born April 15, 1948 in Denver Colorado to parents Robert and Margaret (Ausperk) Dunlap. She grew up in Oregon and received her education there, graduating from Albany Union High in 1966. She went on to work as an emergency room technician in Beaverton then Albany General Hospital.

In 1974 she married the love of her life, Norman Rainwater and they established a happy life in Albany.

During her early years she enjoyed trail riding in the Cascades with friends. She had a deep connection and love for animals of every kind. Some of her closest furry friends being her two Great Danes, Angie and Alpha, Toot's, her Blue Front Amazon Parrot and Babe her Bengal kitty. She enjoyed volunteering for the Linn County Fair each year. Kathy was very artistic, she enjoyed painting, drawing, stained glass and many other crafts.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim and Dan Dunlap, and her grandson Logan Rainwater. She is survived by her husband Norman Rainwater, her daughter in law Shellie Rainwater, three granddaughters Kelsey, Peyton and Neeva and six great grandchildren Ryliegh, Cooper, Kennedy, Kason, Wyatt and Lorelai, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was very loved and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday June 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at The Gathering Barn 35476 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany Oregon 97322.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SafeHaven Humane Society in Albany Oregon.