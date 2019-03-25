May 2, 1932 — March 9, 2019
Kathleen Frances Heath was born May 2, 1932 and passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019.
Kathy was born and raised in Mountain Home, Idaho, the first of three daughters born to J.D., a principal, postmaster and justice of the peace, and Marie Sullivan, a librarian. Kathy graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1949, and Marylhurst University in Portland, Oregon in 1953 with a degree in biology. Her first teaching position was at Canby High School in Canby, Oregon in the fall of 1953.
Kathy returned to Mountain Home and married Edward Henry Heath on September 11, 1954. After a brief stay in Moscow, Idaho where Ed completed his master’s degree at the University of Idaho, they moved to Champaign, Illinois where Kathy earned her master’s degree and Ed taught and completed his doctoral degree at the University of Illinois.
With five children in tow, the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1962 where Kathy and Ed taught at the University of New Mexico. They stayed there until they moved to Corvallis in 1967 for teaching jobs at Oregon State University.
Kathy’s first exposures to the joy of competing in women’s sports were in high school and college. Throughout her teaching career those early experiences shaped her interest in improving physical activity opportunities for all her students.
At OSU, Kathy initially worked part-time as an instructor in the physical education activity program teaching tennis, and posture and relaxation, and coaching the women’s tennis team. Kathy earned her doctoral degree at the University of Oregon (she rarely mentioned this duck affiliation) in 1980 and continued work as a professor at OSU.
Kathy served on the Intercollegiate Athletic Advisory Board from 1986-1997, working tirelessly to implement the mandates of Title IX, and improve access to educational opportunities for young women.
Kathy loved teaching and the heart of her career revolved around training physical education teachers. In 1989, she helped develop the Physical Education Teacher Education Licensure Program at OSU. It was the flagship program in the Northwest and her students moved on to develop high quality physical education programs.
She was president of the American Association of University Professors in 1987, and president of the OSU Faculty Senate in 1992. In 1993, she received the C.L. Anderson Outstanding Faculty Award from the College of Health and Human Performance. In 1994, she was awarded the D. Curtis Mumford Faculty Service Award by the Faculty Senate in recognition of her service to the faculty. She served in administrative roles as head advisor, assistant dean and interim dean in the OSU College of Health and Human Performance (now Public Health and Human Sciences) between 1985 and her retirement in 1996. She did not miss a single day of work in 30 years of teaching at the university.
At OSU, Kathy was remembered as a master teacher, mentor, professional, and role model for hundreds of students. She was highly regarded for her ability to embrace challenges with understanding, humor and positive leadership. She didn't just impact future teachers, she influenced everyone around her with her insight, sensible approach and inclusive style.
Upon her retirement from OSU, she embarked on her second career- volunteering for charitable organizations. Her list of volunteer organizations was staggering, and she held leadership positions in all of them. She was a member of the Benton County Commission on Children and Families, Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, Marylhurst University Alumni Board, OSU Folk Club/OSU Thrift Shop, OSU Retirement Association, and Zonta Club of Corvallis.
In 1999, Kathy was recognized as the Zontian of the Year by the Zonta Club of Corvallis. In 2004, she was honored as Corvallis’ Senior First Citizen by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Marylhurst Alumni Association in 2006. In 2009, Kathy received a Women of Achievement Award from OSU for her efforts in helping young women find careers in the male-dominated field of physical education and to promote equal access for women to organized sports.
Kathy’s friends remember her as a natural leader with the ability to make others feel comfortable and part of a team effort, while deflecting attempts to praise her for personal accomplishments. Her friendly smile, compassion and can-do attitude encouraged others to make organizations better.
It was impossible to go to a grocery store, doctor’s appointment, restaurant or sporting event with Kathy without meeting a friend, former student or colleague who wanted to visit with her.
In her personal life, Kathy was an avid reader and devoured books at an astonishing rate, often reading three novels at the same time. She was an enthusiastic bridge player and enjoyed puzzles of all types. Kathy and Ed were fixtures at OSU sporting events, particularly women’s basketball, where they held the same seats at center court for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, and in particular shared Ed’s passion for national parks. Upon her retirement, Kathy and Ed bought a home in Metolius Meadows near Sisters, Oregon where they hosted friends and family gatherings.
Kathy was a vital part of the Corvallis community for 50 years, and her legacy will endure long after her passing.
Kathy’s beloved husband of 64 years, Edward Heath, preceded her in death on November 25, 2018.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Fletcher (Ron) of Boise, Idaho and Colleen Tovey of Roseville, California; children Michael (Charisse) of Novato, California, Daniel of Corvallis, Ann Baumgartner (Jim) of Portland, Oregon, Edward (Megan) of Smithfield, Utah and Thomas (Cathy) of Corvallis; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Mennonite Home and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their remarkable care and support for Kathy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zonta Service Foundation of Corvallis with Kathleen and Edward Heath Memorial Endowment on the memo line. Send contributions to Zonta Service Foundation of Corvallis, PO Box 792, Corvallis, OR 97339-0792. The endowment will provide scholarships for students in degree programs at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University.
A celebration of life for Kathy and Ed Heath will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center (Gym), 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).