May 1925 — April 22, 2019
Kathleen Doris Coan died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
She was born in Grant County, Washington to James P. and Catherine Davidson Osborne. Kathleen grew up in Seattle, Washington, where she attended public schools and the University of Washington.
She married Glenn W. Norris and they had one son, Mark W. Norris. They lived in Palo Alto and San Jose, California, where she was a deputy court clerk. They divorced in 1966.
In 1966, Kathleen married Wincle L. (Lee) Coan in Reno, Nevada. Together, they traveled the United States.
In 1980, they settled in Haines, Oregon and in 1991, they moved to Corvallis. An enthusiastic genealogist, she belonged to the Benton County Genealogical society and the Winema Chapter of the DAR during her early years in Corvallis.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Mark W. Norris (Nola) of Myrtle Creek; granddaughters, Rebecca Bradley (Allyn) and Deborah Campbell (Jeremy); a nephew, Donald J. Osborne, Jr. (Susan); nieces, Janis Shabro and Cheryl Vonack (Rudy).
