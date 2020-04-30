Kathleen Anne (Swish, Klahr) Kaiser

July 1, 1952 – April 22, 2020
Kathy was born July 1, 1952 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edwin and Betty Swisher. Her parents enjoyed traveling and as a result Kathy spent parts of her childhood in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and California before settling in Newport, Oregon, where her father owned the country store.
When she was age 26, she met her first husband, James Klahr, and they were married in Reno, Nevada. They had two children, Derrek and Dallas Klahr, before divorcing. In 1982 Kathy and her sons moved to Lebanon, to be closer to family, which was where she met Stan Kaiser while working as a bartender at La Cabana. Stan and Kathy were married on October 10, 1987 in Virginia City, Nevada and spent the next 32 years building a beautiful home together in Lacomb.
Kathy loved her family fiercely and was a very devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Her love of her family was unmatched, but her love of animals was a close second. She volunteered her time at Safe Haven Humane Society and Fences for Fido for many years and continued to support their mission up until the day she passed away. Her favorite quote was “bark less, wag more”.
Her beautiful gardens reflected her love of being outside and she had a talent for making things grow. She could bring life to even the most shriveled stem and have blooming in no time. When the weather kept her from her garden, she enjoyed decorating her home, crafting and writing poetry (which she wrote beautifully).
Kathy is survived by her husband Stan, her sons Derrek and Dallas, step daughter Michele Mcvay and husband Chris, her siblings Eddie, Mary, Cindy and Chris, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Kathy left instructions upon her death that when she joins her parents, at the big casino in the sky, she wanted to be barefoot, dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, with a beer in hand. Kathy’s whole aim in life was to have fun, help others, and enjoy life.
As an expression of sympathy, her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Safe Haven Humane Society or Fences for Fido, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, 97355. A celebration of life for Kathy will be held at a later date.
