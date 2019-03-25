June 28, 1944 — March 19, 2019
Kathleen (Kathy) Anne von Hoene Lundgren, a longtime Albany resident and retired Greater Albany Public Schools teacher, passed away in her sleep March 19, 2019, at the age of 74, following a short time in hospice.
Kathy was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Newport, Oregon and Lake Oswego, Oregon. She graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 1962 and Oregon State University in 1966.
As an elementary school teacher, Kathy spent thirty years of her career teaching first grade at Sunrise Elementary and North Albany Elementary, retiring in 2002.
Following her retirement, she enjoyed participating in women’s barbershop through Sweet Adelines International, most recently with the Pride of Portland chorus; gardening; and playing World of Warcraft.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leonard; daughters, Kristin Moore (Terry) and Shannon Pedersen (David); grandchildren, Brittany Moore and Harrison Moore; siblings, Karen Miller, Virginia LaRocco, Patrick O’Shea, Karl Garrett, Richard O’Shea, William Howard, Timothy O’Shea, Kristi Chase, and Shannon Jaqua; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Karl von Hoene, Christina McDowell, Richard O’Shea, and Clare O’Shea; and sisters, Noelle von Hoene and Barbara Poindexter.
Services will be private.
Donations in Kathy’s memory can be made to the Albany Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1772, Albany, OR, 97321, designated for “The Kathy Lundgren Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Donations also can be made online at www.albanypsf.org.