Kathleen Ann Tabor

January 9, 1946 - March 12, 2020
Kathleen Ann Clark Peters Tabor, 74, of Junction City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Avamere Riverpark nursing center in Eugene.
Kathy was born on January 9, 1946 in Corvallis to Day and Marilyn (Beach) Clark. She attended Corvallis High School and Oregon State University. Kathy often worked and spent time at Day's Market, her father's grocery store in Corvallis. In 1967, she married Dennis Dean Peters in Reno, Nevada (later divorcing in 1999). They moved to a hazelnut farm in Monroe in 1977. Kathy worked as a clerk at Orowheat Bakery, Prairie Market and Roth's Market in Corvallis.
Kathy married Ron Tabor in 2001 in Junction City. She worked at Gray's Furniture in Albany, and later La-Z-Boy Furniture and SAS Shoes in Eugene.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Day and Marilyn Clark, her brother Ronald Clark and her first husband Dennis.
She is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Kai and husband Jeff, her son Brad and wife Cindy, step-children, Andrea, Rowann, Crystal and husband David, grandchildren Jake, Baily, Jessica, Kaitlyn and Lydia, step-grandchildren Alex, Linus, Keith, Wyatt, Devon, Grace, Abbey and Brody, and one great-grandchild, Evan.
Kathy was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lit up a room with her cheerful personality and smile. She became a well-loved friend to almost everyone she knew, and loved sharing her faith in the Lord. Kathy enjoyed decorating, rock collecting at the beach, growing and arranging flowers, bird watching, crafting wall art, making jewelry from the rocks she found, collecting antiques (especially copper and bird houses) and travel. She loved decorating for Christmas and hosting friends and holiday gatherings.
Kathy was a seventeen-year survivor of breast cancer. The family wishes to thank those who extended their support during the heart-breaking decline inflicted on her by dementia over the last several years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis from 2:30-4:00p.m. (2:00-2:30p.m. for family). Private burial will take place on Thursday, March 19, in Corvallis at Crystal Lake Cemetery. After the coronavirus outbreak has passed, the family will announce a memorial service to be held at King's Grace Fellowship in Junction City.