January 31, 1968—January 24, 2023

Kathi Lea Jenks (Nestelle), 54, of Tangent, Oregon, passed away on January 24, 2023 to be with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She is survived and missed by her loving husband, Joe, of 27 years; daughter, Alexandria Jenks; brother, David Nestelle; in-laws, Howard and Becky Jenks; nieces, Morgan, Saige, Elise, Avery; cousins and many friends.

Kathi was born in Portland, Oregon on January 31, 1968. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and continued to be an active Beaver fan. Kathi excelled at all career paths and business endeavors she pursued. She married Joe Jenks on June 17, 1995 and they raised one daughter, Allie. Kathi was heavily involved in the community and was President of the P.E.O. Foundation.

In her free time she enjoyed spending time at their cabin on the Siletz River, reading by the river, watching Beaver games, traveling and hosting a house full of love and laughter. Kathi will forever be remembered for her kindness, patience and endless love for others. She had a beautiful talent of bringing people together and making all feel welcome. Her legacy will forever remind us to live a life of meaningful acts of love and kindness.

Catholic Mass is scheduled at 11:00 on February 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Albany, Oregon. Father Peter will officiate. Kathi will be laid to rest at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, Oregon. In lieu of flowers please donate to the P.E.O. Foundation. All donations should be made payable to the P.E.O. Foundation, and brought to the service or sent to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.