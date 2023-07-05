April 21, 1953 - June 24, 2023

Kathi Mae Korepta passed on June 24, 2023 after a lengthly battle with COPD. Kathi is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Korepta of Lebanon, Oregon. She was born in Woodburn, Oregon and graduated from Woodburn High School in 1971 and also attended Chemekata Community College. Kathi was the youngest of 11 siblings.

She is survived by sisters Laurel Zurlinden of Woodburn, Oregon; Linda Elliott of Reston, Virginia; Mary Moran of Sebring, Florida and Sandi Thompson of Sweet Home, Oregon. Her brother Paul Eskelsen lives in Newberg, Oregon.

Kathi loved time with family and friends and enjoyed being with Bob fishing, hunting and camping in their younger years. Kathi loved her dogs and said they helped her with anxiety issues from the COPD, which kept her homebound these last few years.

Kathi was the best wife and sister and loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Her legacy of love and kindness lives on in everyone she touched.

Kathi's family will gather for a private Celebration of Life.