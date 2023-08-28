Kathy was born to parents Robert and Nancy Snow in Minneapolis in 1946, delivered by the same doctor in the same hospital as her future husband Bruce had been only two months before. She attended Washburn High School in Minneapolis and then the University of Minnesota, where she majored in the creative arts and literature and met Bruce. They were married in the summer of 1968 and had two children, Timini Snow Byram and Kaylee Byram. They moved to Philomath in the mid-eighties where she and two partners later established the Wild Rose Gallery. She was an almost compulsively creative person her entire life whether writing or creating visual art. Her art evolved over the years and often involved implicit and occasionally explicit messages. Some of her "periods" included soft sculpture, whimsical boxes, altered books, and three-dimensional collages. Later, her health issues became more limiting. She enjoyed natural beauty whether working in her garden, hiking in the Bob Marshall, kayaking with her best friend on a mountain lake, or rafting on the Deschutes with a larger group. She felt enriched by her friendships and was so grateful for them. In spite of chronic difficulties related to her Parkinsons Disease, she never complained. She enjoyed her life.