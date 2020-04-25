× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2, 1955 – April 18, 2020

Katherine Marie Kelker (née Suing), 64, of Albany passed away April 18, 2020 at her home.

Kathy was born July 2, 1955 in Lebanon as the first of four children to Roman Suing and Violet (Zolnowsky) Suing. She spent her childhood in Lebanon, always enjoying playing with her siblings and friends and spending time with her grandparents. Kathy was a competitive person who enjoyed sports but especially playing shortstop position in softball. Kathy graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1973 and from the Nursing Assistant Program at Linn-Benton Community College in 1974.

Kathy married John Kelker of Lebanon June 14, 1975. They had one child and lived in Lebanon until 1991. The family moved to Kennewick, Washington until 1998 when they returned to Oregon to be closer to family and friends.

Kathy was diagnosed with progressive Multiple Sclerosis in 1983. Despite the enormous hardship, Kathy was a wonderful mother, wife, and homemaker. She was always possessed of a great sense of humor, energy and perseverance despite her struggles and was always strong. Her life ambition was to become an ER nurse, but her disability interfered, and this dream was never realized.