October 28, 1942 — March 24, 2019
Kathy Jo Pearce-Dever was born October 28, 1942, in Deer Lodge, Montana, to Elmer Donald Dilling and Rosemary Sheridan Stout. She was the big sister to James Dilling.
She passed away on March 24, 2019, at Anna’s House, Albany.
She was married to Jack Pearce, now deceased, and was the mother of Donald and Mark Pearce. She later married Gus Dever, who was the love of her life, also deceased.
“Kathy Jo," as she liked to be known, graduated from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with a degree in math and was promptly accepted into a man’s world at Creighton University to study computer programming. She went on to be the computer programmer at Oregon State University and retired after 38 years.
She was an active member of many organizations which includes Beta Sigma Phi, where she was a lifetime member for 58 years. She also was a member of Chi Sigma, Red Hat Ladies, and once a month Ladies Luncheon. She enjoyed going to the United Presbyterian after-church lunch brunch. She loved music and singing and sang with the Presbyterian Church Choir for over 25 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Albany United Presbyterian Church, with lunch following. She has been interred with her husband Gus, at Willamette Memorial Park.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Albany United Presbyterian Church, Safe Haven, or Meals on Wheels.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.