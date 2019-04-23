February 19, 1930 — December 3, 2018
Katherine “Kay” Slighter, 88 of Greeley, Colorado passed away December 3, 2018.
Kay was born in Detroit, Michigan and was the second of Muriel Court Staffeld and John D. Staffeld's six children. Kay grew up in Massachusetts and in Lyndonville, Vermont, where she had particularly fond memories of playing music and singing with her family. They lived in Lyndonville for five years before moving to Framington, Massachusetts where Kay graduated from Framington High School (1947) as an honor student who excelled in music.
Kay then attended Beloit College and later met Alfred (Al) Reeves Slighter in Boston in 1950. They were married for 67 years before his passing on April 29, 2018.
During the 40 years Al served as minister for United Church of Christ churches in Columbus, Fishtail and Absorkee, Montana, Burbank, California, Corvallis, and Greeley, Kay used her talents as choir director, piano teacher (for over 25 years!) and homemaker. She loved working with children and supporting her kids in their various activities. She also enjoyed working-out (tennis, walking, weight lifting), knitting, cooking and baking, playing bridge and visiting with friends and family.
Kay is survived by three of her children, Tom (Bonnie) Slighter, Tim Slighter and Patty Slighter; four grandchildren, Tamika (Denny) Dear, Josh Slighter, Meaghan “Mo” Slighter, and Austin Slighter; and four great-grandsons, Evan and Elliott Slighter, Frankie Dear, and Logan Slighter.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Al; and daughter, Reb Mixon.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 2101 16th St., Greeley, Colorado.
