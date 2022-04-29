August 06, 1917 - April 04, 2022

Katherine Bowers went to be with her Lord on April 4, 2022 at the age of 104. She had lived in Tucson, Arizona since moving there in 2012.

Prior to that she had been a life long resident of the Harrisburg, Oregon community. She was born on August 6, 1917 to Tom and Ethel Lowell. She married Howard Bowers in 1936 on Thanksgiving Day, and was a homemaker working beside him on a farm south of Harrisburg.

They were one of the early producers of peppermint in the Southern Willamette Valley, and grew mint continually until the family business relocated to Pierre, South Dakota in 1980. She enjoyed telling other residents in the nursing home that she lived in the last few years of her life, about growing mint in Oregon.

Survivors include her 3 sons; James and his wife Judy of Oro Valley, Arizona, Jon and his wife Lynna Gay of Roanoke, Texas, and Mark and his wife Marcia of Green Valley, Arizona. She also had 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 30 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 18, 2022 at the Harrisburg Christian Church, where she was a life long member.