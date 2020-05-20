Katherine Ann Snapp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1953 - April 2, 2020

Katherine was taken into the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 2, 2020.

Kathy cared for everyone and always put herself last. She was known for her kind heart. Kathy loved her precious dog Caddie; she was her pride and joy.

Kathy was born on March 4, 1953 to Junior and Naomi Hill. Kathy grew up in Albany, and graduated from West Albany High School.

Kathy is survived by her husband James Snapp, her son Justiss Hill, and daughter Tina Hill. Kathy had two sisters, Connie and Delvon, one granddaughter, Breanna Finch, and good friend Robert Cox. She will be loved and missed by us all.

Fisher Funeral home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Snapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.