Kate McNutt

1952 –2020
I was born to Donald .T. McNutt and Mary E. McNutt, in Tooele, Utah. I spent my growing-up years living in several Southern California communities, with my younger siblings, beloved playmates, Jimmy and Eileen, finally attending Palos Verdes High School, and graduating from UCLA, in 1973.
Throughout my high school and college years, I loved teaching swimming to little ones, called Tadpoles. With a BA, in hand, I began teaching primary grades in public schools, earning teaching credentials through UC, Irvine's Internship Program. I taught kindergarten, first grade, reading intervention, ESL...
Next, I experienced the happiest days of my life, the births of my children, now adults, Megan (Nick) and Brian (Kate). A great and continuing sadness followed when the children's father and I divorced, in 2003, after a 30-year marriage, when the children were young teenagers.
You have free articles remaining.
For the following 10 years, I explored the American West, learned to fly fish, and rambled paths of international walking festivals.
From 1996-2016, I worked to re-establish, refurbish, and expand my teaching career, in Corvallis, at Mountain View and Hoover Schools, teaching primary grades, mostly all-day kindergarten. I was able to design my own classroom management system called Process: really, an ever-changing flow chart, where students had the opportunity to work on projects and then check in with adults to receive immediate, formative, descriptive feedback, several times per day.
In 2014, I heartily married, David Sherrill. Together we have shared a hilltop cottage, local pollinator gardens, a Siamese mix, Kit McBleu, a French bulldog, T-bone, a very long European excursion, a small kindergarten home-school and its students, and, now, the difficult journey managing ovarian cancer...
Today, February, 17, 2020, I say good-bye and thank you to all for many adventures. I will have a green burial, in a bamboo shroud, at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery, founded in 1859. The EMC Association maintains the natural landscaping, historic markers, and barked community walking trails. If you wish to donate, please send contributions to: Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 5934, Eugene, Oregon 97405.
David will announce a backyard-bash, celebration of life, on a warm day, in the coming months. I've asked him to serve rhubarb soda.
Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene handled the arrangements.