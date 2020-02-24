Kate McNutt

1952 –2020

I was born to Donald .T. McNutt and Mary E. McNutt, in Tooele, Utah. I spent my growing-up years living in several Southern California communities, with my younger siblings, beloved playmates, Jimmy and Eileen, finally attending Palos Verdes High School, and graduating from UCLA, in 1973.

Throughout my high school and college years, I loved teaching swimming to little ones, called Tadpoles. With a BA, in hand, I began teaching primary grades in public schools, earning teaching credentials through UC, Irvine's Internship Program. I taught kindergarten, first grade, reading intervention, ESL...

Next, I experienced the happiest days of my life, the births of my children, now adults, Megan (Nick) and Brian (Kate). A great and continuing sadness followed when the children's father and I divorced, in 2003, after a 30-year marriage, when the children were young teenagers.

For the following 10 years, I explored the American West, learned to fly fish, and rambled paths of international walking festivals.