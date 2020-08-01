Karl R. Warner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1937 – July 16, 2020

Karl passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona due to complications from COVID-19. Born July 27, 1937, in Albany, Oregon, to Harry and Mildred (Holeman) Warner.

His family has Oregon roots dating back to 1848 when they settled near Albany after crossing the plains by covered wagon. He graduated from Albany Union High School and obtained his Bachelor's degree in education from Oregon State University in Corvallis. He taught 7th and 8th grade in the five-room Gore School near Lebanon, Oregon. In his second year he was promoted to teaching principal.

After serving in the Army Counter-Intelligence Corps in Orleans, France, he obtained his Master's degree in Education from Arizona State University and taught nine years at Hohokam Elementary School in Scottsdale. Karl played piano and organ providing dinner music at several venues including 19 years at Ferguson's in Phoenix and five years at the Union Hills Country Club in Sun City. He was employed by Caremark (formerly PCS and Advanced PCS) in Scottsdale for 23 years, retiring in 2002.

From a young age Karl was interested in exploring the world and traveled extensively throughout his life, visiting all seven continents and 110+ countries.