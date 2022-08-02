Kari Enge Stonehill

Kari died peacefully on July 2, 2022 at the age of 95 in Honolulu. She was born in Vaga, Norway in 1926 to Ola and Mari Enge. She went to school in Lillehammer and worked in Oslo as a travel agent, secretary, ski and dance instructor. She came to America in 1964 with her second husband Arthur Stonehill and two kids from a previous marriage, Wence and Sverre. They settled in Corvallis, Oregon along with their daughter Inger. She continued as a travel agent and even owned her own agency. Kari and Art retired in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had a zest for life with her love for tennis, dancing and skiing which kept her young and strong.