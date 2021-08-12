Karen Wiard, 67, "Kooner Lee", crafter, traveler, hard hugger and expert storyteller, passed away after a lengthy illness at Santiam Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon. Karen is survived by her best friend and love of her life husband of 37 years, Ronnie Wiard, and their three grown children.
Karen, born Karen Lee Agard in October of 1953 was the spirited daughter of the late John and Donna Agard of, Lincoln City, Oregon. Karen graduated from Albany Union High School in 1971. She worked at Oregon State University meeting her lifelong friend Joanna. The two of them took the road trip of a lifetime traveling to all but one state.
Karen worked at Oregon Freeze Dry as a cook for 13 years. She then took employment at retail giant Target working the shipping and receiving department before becoming a wedding cake maker.
Karen spent most of her life being loved by the love of her life husband Ronnie. Her strong will and refusal to understand his jokes made her irresistible. (Her awesome beauty helped a little too.) Karen is survived by sister Kathy Agard of Albany, Oregon; brother, John (Beaver) Agard of Independence, Oregon; three children Jason Wiard, of Juneau, Alaska, Mike Wiard of Monroe, Oregon, and Brandi Heward of Albany, Oregon; 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Despite their numerous flaws and inappropriate humor, Karen believed every person in her family to be perfect in every way. And, it was pointless to disagree with her, so no one did.
Karen had several passions in life. She was an amazing crafter. She loved to makeover her home throughout the years in different themes, reinvented her back yard with nick-knacks and kept it full of life with flowers and other plants. Most of all she cherished traveling and sharing the experiences with the love of her life Ronnie.
At Karen's request there will be a small private service. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.