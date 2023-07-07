May 13, 1944 - June 19, 2023

Karen Stevens, a longtime resident of Corvallis, passed away on June 19 at her home in Albany. She was 79 years old.

Born in Flint Michigan in 1944, Karen was raised in Sacramento, California. She received a bachelor's degree from Chico State College and taught elementary school before becoming a homemaker. In her early 40s, Karen returned to college and earned a Master's Degree in English Literature from Sacramento State College, after which she worked for many years as an instructor in a variety of community colleges in the Sacramento area. Upon retirement in 2006, Karen and her partner Marsha moved to Corvallis where they were active members of the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church.

Karen loved to read poetry and composed many poems over the years. She also greatly enjoyed listening to and performing folk music. She played the piano, the guitar and the dulcimer. She loved horses and the dogs who accompanied her through most of her life.

Karen was preceded in death by her partner, Marsha Bianconi. She is survived by her sister, L. Miyo Stevens, her son, David Ramonda and her daughter, Lisa Stoops. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Trent, Alanna, Cody, Maggie and Sam.

For those who wish to donate in memory of Karen, please send contributions to the Sierra Club.