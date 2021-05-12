 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen S. Diehl
0 comments

Karen S. Diehl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 11, 1945 - May 7, 2021

In loving memory of Karen S Diehl. Born July 11, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas. Karen worked for Ma Bell her entire life traveling East coast to West coast until finally settling in Corvallis, Oregon. There she cultivated her passion for gardening, music, and her ducks. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Survived by her daughter, Cynthia Reynolds and her two grandchildren, Raquel and Kristina Reynolds. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News