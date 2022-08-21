February 03, 1951 - August 10, 2022

Karen Ridders-Yourk, age 71, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Karen was born on Saturday, February 3, 1951 in Albany, Oregon to Patrick and Bettie (Miller) Ridders. She attended West Albany High School, married, had two children and divorced at the young age of 20. While raising two babies alone, Karen went on to put herself through college and graduated with a degree in nursing. She enjoyed a long career as a surgical nurse, working in a number of hospitals and operating rooms throughout the Pacific Northwest from Port Angeles, Washington to Coos Bay, Oregon.

Karen is remembered as an adventurous and kind spirit. Her talents were many, from nursing, accomplished seamstress, scuba diving, snow skiing, dancing, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dog mom.

She is survived by her little dog Pearl, her son John Lang and his wife Tali, her daughter Marsha Harris and her husband Mike, six grandchildren - Sarah E, Rebecca E, John L, Chase L, Aiden L, Zander L and five great-grandchildren - Lilliana, Ophelia, Eleanor, Hudson and Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family and information to attend a pending gathering to celebrate Karen's life can be obtained by emailing inmemoryofkaren@outlook.com for information.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville, Washington at https://www.homewardpet.org/donate-now/