Karen Lee Wright

November 29, 1936 – November 27, 2022

Karan Lee Wright 85 of Lebanon, died Nov. 27, 2022, at Mennonite Village, Albany, Oregon.

She was born Nov 29 1936, in Baker Oregon, the daughter of Harry and Gladys (Chewning) Eads. The family moved to Sweet Home, Oregon in 1947.

In 1954 she married her high school sweetheart Raymond C. (Skipper) Wright. They lived in Lebanon their entire lives.

She worked in banking and book keeping for several businesses in Lebanon over the years.

Her favorite things were cooking, reading, music, and growing wild flowers.

She was a daughter of American Revolution, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Lebanon Moose Lodge.

Survivors are sons and daughters-in-law Barry and Beverly Wright of Clatskanie, Oregon; grandchildren Lindsay Robinson, Rochelle Sims and Rachel Grimes; several great grandchildren and brother Harry Eads.

She was preceded in death by her husband Skipper, daughter Mechelle Areni, son-in-law Lanny Aerni; sisters Kathryn Buxton, Billie Denver-Hayes, Marian Anderson, Robin Fickett Strubhar, LaNae Fickett Conley and brother Wendell Eads and grandson Shannon Thies.

A graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, Dec 9, 2022 at the IOOF Cemetery Lebanon Oregon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Village Foundation; 5353 SE Columbus St, Albany, OR 97322.

