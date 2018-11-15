May 20, 1941 — November 5, 2018
Karen Lavon Sandner, age 77 of Albany passed away peacefully Monday November 5, 2018 at her home surrounded by family.
Karen was born May 20, 1941 to Arthur and Angie (Shamburger) Sandner, the oldest of three children. She was raised and educated in Stayton, Oregon, and lived her entire life in the Willamette Valley.
Karen married Ivan Mustoe in 1968, and they raised two children together on their farm. They later divorced in 2003, but remained friends until Ivan’s death in 2015.
In the earlier years of her marriage, Karen was a devoted homemaker who taught Sunday school, dabbled in many different arts and crafts projects, and enjoyed cooking, painting, and reading books that expanded her mind. When her children were older, Karen started work outside the home, first as a certified massage therapist, then later a home health care aide.
She had a great love for nature and the outdoors, and was especially fond of wolves, herbal remedies, Native American culture, and collecting rocks and gems of all kinds.
Karen is preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur and Angie Sandner.
Surviving are her brothers, Jim Sandner (Linda) of Alpine, Wyoming and Dan Sandner of Salem, Oregon; daughter, Donna Stewart (Adam) of Albany; son, Jason Mustoe (Susie) of Albany; and grandchildren, Jonathan Stewart, Krystin Stewart, and Arianna Mustoe.
No funeral will be held for Karen per her request, though a celebration of life for friends and family will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday November 24th, at Pop’s Branding Iron in Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.