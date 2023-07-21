September 28, 1939 – June 23, 2023

Karen Kay Whitehead was born in Leon, Iowa on September 28, 1939, to Ralph & Dorcas Dunham. Karen is the youngest child of seven with one brother and five sisters. The family moved to Jefferson, Oregon in the early 1940’s and remained there.

Karen worked at the local woolen mill until she met Bobby Lee Whitehead. They were married on June 24, 1961, in Jefferson.

Karen was able to be a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child Keenan was in school all day. She then worked for the Albany School District for 25 years, retiring in 2002.

Karen is survived by husband Bobby; daughter Keely; granddaughters Breanna, Celaine, and Morgan, and great granddaughter Kadence. Karen was also blessed with son-in law Keven, and grandson-in-law Cody. Karen was loved by many.

A celebration of life will be from 11-3pm on August 12, at the Albany Eagles.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.