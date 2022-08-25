Feb. 18, 1942 - Aug. 12, 2022

Karen Joan Sprinkel passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022. She was 80 years old.

She was born on February 18, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho to Rev. Lawrence and Zelma Steller.

Following her high school graduation in southern Oregon from Canyonville Bible Academy, class of 1960, Karen would return home to serve alongside her parents at Northeast Assembly of God church in Portland, Oregon as the church pianist/organist.

In 1965 she married Bill Sprinkel, and after several assignments with the U.S.A.F. they moved permanently to Albany, Oregon in 1973 where they would raise their children.

For the next 40 years Karen would continue to serve musically in several local churches, including 25 combined years of involvement with her family in gospel quartet groups that toured the Pacific Northwest ministering in music. She enjoyed serving in the church wherever she could, spending time with friends and family and would never pass up the opportunity to go shopping for a great bargain.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bill Sprinkel; daughter, Wendy (Dennis) Marks; son, Les (Heather) Sprinkel and grandchildren: Adrienne, Kara and Emma Marks; Merideth and Alexis Sprinkel; brothers Rev. Larry (Delores) Steller, Steve Steller and Doug (Mary) Steller and their families.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. on September 10, 2022, at Neighborhood Church, 2815 Pine St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.