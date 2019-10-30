April 19, 1946 — October 26, 2019
Karen Ann Bradley, 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday.
She was born in International Falls, Minnesota, to Charles and Alice (Bird) Peterson.
She lived in International Falls until 1949 when she moved to Myrtle Point. In 1956, she moved to Sweet Home and lived there until 1999 when she moved to Albany.
Karen was a daycare provider, church youth leader and was very involved in helping others.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping and loved taking care of her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, William Bradley; daughters, Traci and her husband, Mark Smith, Tammy and her husband, Isaac Harder, and Jenny and her husband, Duane Brown; son, Michael Bradley and his fiancé, Elia; brother, Larry and his wife, Mary Peterson; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Peterson, in 1971, Ed Peterson in 2009; father, Charles Peterson, in 1986; and mother, Alice Peterson, in 1982.
A celebration of life potluck will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at First Presbyterian Church (145 W. Ash Street, Lebanon, OR). Private family graveside will be at Gilliland Cemetery.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)