August 13, 2017 – August 22, 2019
Kace Reid, 2, of Albany, passed away at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital from complications following surgery related to congenital heart disease.
The son of Eric and Lisa (Nimz) Reid, he was born in Portland at Doernbecher’s. Kace always had a smile on his face, learning to smile for the camera early on. He was always up for hot air ballooning as mommy’s co-crew chief. Kace lived an adventurous life with many beach trips… Pacific City, of course! He had an insatiable love for his brothers and sisters. His eyes would light up when they entered the room! He spent many hours reading and playing with them.
Kace has touched the lives of many clear across the maps. He was deemed incompatible with life when he was given the diagnosis of Trisomy 13 mosaicism before he was even born. Kace quickly showed the world what he was made of, reaching milestone after milestone! He brought brightness to the world of Trisomy 13 & 18… bringing smiles & hope to so many lives! He won the hearts of therapists, doctors, nurses, RT’s and volunteers as he fought through countless battles the first 8 months of his life. Kace had 15 months hospital free before his open-heart surgery in July 2019. He was a fierce warrior! A special thank you to EVERYONE at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for having faith and love for our son! You all are amazing!!
Kace is survived by his parents; sisters, Ashlee, Tiffany and Alli Jo; brothers, Montana and Rich; Grandparents Lora and Dave Surmeyer, Virginia Reid, Bart & Diana Reid, Great Aunt Rose Marie Hubert who the kids lovingly refer to as grandma, Great Uncle Jim and Aunt Yuli Stom and various others. He’s survived by 4 nephews and 1 niece. Many cousins, aunts and uncles on both sides. Anyone who knows the village Eric and Lisa have, know that there are MANY “aunties” and “uncles” who became family!
A celebration of life will be held at Hope Church 2817 Santiam Hwy SE Albany, on Saturday September 14, at 1 p.m. Reception following.
Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe at, “Kace’s Memorial Fund #kacestrong”.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Kace’s celebration will be officiated by Rev. Stacey “Cupcake” Edwards, friend to the Reids and one of Kace’s many Aunties and supporters.