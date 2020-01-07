Justin William Tojiro Knight

April 14, 1985 — December 8, 2019

Justin Knight, 34, of Albany passed away December 8, 2019. Born two months premature in Portland to Robert and Jan (Motoki) Knight, Justin was raised in Albany and worked at Courtesy Corner before starting his apprenticeship as a third generation plumber for the family business.

Justin enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, gardening, cooking, drawing and art, music, trips to Hawaii, boogie boarding, snorkeling, and playing with his sons and nephew.

He married Rachael Clark on August 30, 2008. Rachael survives, as well as sons Griffin (9) and Phoenix (4); the Knight family and the Swan/Clark family.

There will be a celebration of Justin’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the Albany Eagles Club. The celebration will be a family style potluck with a Hawaiian theme. For details about what to bring, please email georgeknight91215@gmail.com or knightkjerstine@gmail.com. A GoFundMe account has been established to help with expenses. Please visit: gofundme.com/f/coming-together-to-remember. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

