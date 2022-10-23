July 21, 1975—Oct. 8, 2022

Justin Sawtelle, 47, formerly from Philomath, died October 8, 2022 in Portland, OR. He was born to Phillip Sawtelle and Judy Taylor on July 21, 1975, in Corvallis, OR.

Justin is survived by his mother, Judy, stepfather, Dennis Hultberg; father, Phillip Sawtelle; stepmother, Cheryl; his sister, Amber Sawtelle; and his beloved therapy dog “Stella.” He is preceded in death by his stepbrother, Travis Hultberg.

His dog will now be cared for by his best friend, Dakota, in Portland.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.