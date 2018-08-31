July 17, 1972 — August 21, 2018
Justin Dean Sitton, 46, of Albany, was found drowned in Albany in the Willamette River on August 21, 2018.
Justin was born in Albany and attended West Albany High School and Lebanon High School.
Justin served in the Navy as a Seaman during the Gulf War and later reenlisted in the Army as a medic.
Justin loved music! After being exposed to punk and ska music while serving in the Army, Justin's love of music was influential to his family! Justin was full of charisma and everyone liked him.
When Justin was 23 years old, he was in a tragic auto accident that doctors said he wouldn't survive. But he did! He lived another 23 years with a Traumatic Brain Injury. He had to learn to walk, talk, eat, swallow, money, counting, calendar ... just about every life skill he had to relearn. Justin had a strong constitution to relearn these hard skills as some of them were very difficult, such as walking again.
After a year of intensive recovery, Justin's executive functioning had changed. He worked hard at gaining his charisma and sense of humor back. He relied on humor to get him through the toughest times. Over time, Justin's mantra was “positivity begets positivity." He was positive and friendly to everyone he met! He made a lot of friends this way. But still Justin continued to have difficulties, some only he knew, some he shared only with close family. He tried to be the best person he could be without complaining. He made the best of his life that he could.
Justin attended LBCC for two years and volunteered at the Albany Soup Kitchen for many years.
Justin's biggest loves were his children!
He is survived by son, Joshua Sitton; daughter, Jordan Taylor-Brown; his two youngest children, Daisi and Zachery Sitton; mom, DeeDee Biegel (and Doug); dad, Terry Sitton (and Nancy); siblings, Stacey Schilling, Jeff Sitton (and Heather), Chelsie Biegel, Talia Davis (and Collin); step- siblings, Sam and Jennifer Biegel; step-grandparents, Marie and Jim Biegel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his brother, Spencer Biegel; grandparents, Jeannette and Jim Palmer, and Helen and Gene Sitton.
Justin went missing before being found. We would like to thank everyone who helped to search for him, especially the Albany Police Department, who were so helpful and genuinely caring for Justin and his family during this tragic time.
A Celebration of Life / Memorial for Justin will be 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Bryant Park in Albany.
Justin will have a private interment with family at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, bring food to the Memorial or donate to the Albany Soup Kitchen in Justin's name.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel are coordinating arrangements. (sweethomefuneral.com)