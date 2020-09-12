June Rhoades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 23, 1933 – September 3, 2020

E. June (Simpson) Rhoades and her husband, Dr. Keith Rhoades were residents of Ames, Iowa for nearly 50 years before moving to Corvallis, Oregon in 2012. They met in the 1st grade and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary prior to Keith's passing in 2014.

June earned her degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University. She taught school in Fort Riley, Kansas and Sheldahl, Iowa before a long run as a dedicated pre-school teacher at the Collegiate Methodist Church in Ames. Advocacy for children and cultural understanding were two of her life long passions.

June and Keith loved to host potlucks, pub parties, and gourmet cooking groups. June contributed considerable time and effort to Ames Social Services, Mary Greeley Medical Center, her church and the Octagon Center for the Arts. She loved hiking, canoeing and bird watching. Her skill set as a teacher made her a natural as a Cub Scout den mother and as a volunteer for the Story County Conservation summer camp programs. The community was richer for her involvement.