June 13, 1921 — October 23, 2019
June Lorraine McRae, 98 of Albany, was promoted from this life to her Heavenly home.
June was born in San Bernardino, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” McRae; her son, Doug McRae; and her grandson, Jesse McRae.
You have free articles remaining.
She graduated from Salem High School in 1939 and Oregon Normal School, now Western Oregon University, in 1943. While playing his saxophone in the band, Dick McRae saw her on the dance floor. Later that evening during a break in the band set, they met. They married on August 17, 1945. She became a homemaker, mother of seven children and helped Dick out with the heating oil business. As a steward of the environment, she was a recycler and avid organic gardener long, long before it was mainstream as were many that grew up during the Great Depression. June was an avid walker and loved hiking with her friends. She was an active member of her church and modeled her faith every day to her family no matter life’s circumstances, good times and bad. She was known to be active in daily prayer and persistent with her petitions especially for her loved ones. Her listening skills were well-honed and her gentle corrections were very influential in shaping values and character for those around her.
June is survived by her children, Jim (Esther) McRae, Mike (Stacey) McRae, Patti Hoffmire, Kathy (Dan) O'Dell, Peg McRae, and Jay (Mary) McRae. She is regarded as a treasure to her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law as well as her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at the Hope Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).