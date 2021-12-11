 Skip to main content
June Jeanette Rice

May 20, 1932 – December 4, 2021

June Jeanette Rice, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away December 4, 2021.

June was born on May 20, 1932 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.

June is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Lindsey, Patty Schaefer, Jan Jones and Kathy Schweiger, along with eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and siblings, Bill Cole, Robert Cole, Harvey Cole, Bertie Gay and Nora Slope.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Minnie Cole and siblings, Alvin Cole and Loretta Cole.

A celebration of life will be planned for early January. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

