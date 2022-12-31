February 20, 1928 – December 26, 2022

June Ikuko Moore passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2022 – she was surrounded by her family, love and prayers.

June was born in Hiroshima, Japan on February 20, 1928 to Yukio and Asayo Terasaka. She had two brothers, Kenji and Koichi, and three sisters, Yukie, Masue and Atsuko. June lost both her brothers in World War Two. The family survived the war and the Hiroshima bombing only miles from the center. War in her own neighborhood was a defining experience of June's life. A ginkgo tree that was planted as part of the "Peace Tree Project" is dedicated to June in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Corvallis.

During the Korean War June was working as a telephone operator in Tokyo, and over the phone lines got to know Ernest "Dean" Moore, who was serving as a US Army train conductor in occupied Japan. After helping him call his loved ones in America numerous times, she agreed to go on a date with this very polite GI. That date led to marriage on March 20, 1951 and a love affair that lasted over 71 years.

June and Dean's daughter, Linda was born in Tokyo and in 1953 the family moved to Seattle, Washington. They eventually settled down in Corvallis where they lived since – raising Linda and three sons, Michael, Rick and Ken. June was very active in the PTA and school activities for her children. June started her own business, Juneko's Donut Shop on Circle Drive in the 60's. Her business skills and tasty treats led to a successful career supplying dozens of donuts to schools, hospitals and businesses all around town as well as to her many loyal patrons in the cozy shop itself. After selling the business, June recognized the opportunity to be one of the first employees at the new Hewlett-Packard facility in Corvallis, where she retired. June was an active member of the congregation at the Corvallis First Baptist Church.

June loved travel especially to her beloved Maui, where she and Dean spent winters for over 30 years. She also loved to shop and collect beautiful things – her doll collection is legendary and with Dean created a wonderful home for her family. In her youth she loved volleyball and ping pong and after coming to America she became a champion bowler, and even into her 90s still loved a bocce ball match, croquet or even a game of pool. She played the koto beautifully. She will always be remembered for her cooking – especially her famous gyoza, for being an amazing and award-winning gardener, and as someone who loved to give a gift or a helping hand.

June was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, Oregon on Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: First Baptist Church of Corvallis Youth Programs, 541-754-7211 - Or - One Sunny Day Initiatives - osdinitiatives.com, which "educates the public about the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons and plants seeds of peace, hope and reconciliation."