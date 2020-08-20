Julietta Ann Pape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 27, 1927 – August 10, 2020

At 93 years of age, Julietta was called to her heavenly home by her Savior, Jesus Christ. The youngest child of John and Clara (Biegel) Pape, born at home on the family farm southeast of Lebanon on January 27, 1927, Julietta joined siblings, Edward, Ermah, Helen, and Jannette. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Julietta graduated from Lebanon High School, received a Bachelor's degree from Oregon State College (now University), and earned a Master's degree from the University of Oregon. Julietta taught in elementary and middle schools for many years, mainly in the Corvallis area.

Julietta spent the last two and a half years being faithfully and lovingly cared for by staff from Visiting Angels of the Willamette Valley, especially Donna, Joy, and Gina.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 434 East Grant Street (across from Booth Park) in Lebanon. Memorial contributions in Julietta's name can be sent to Lutheran Hour Ministries. To leave an online condolence go to www.hustonjost.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Julietta Pape as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.