Julie Stoaks-Bruno

August 16, 1944 - December 23, 2021

Julie Bruno, 77, passed away December 23, 2021. Julie was the daughter of Kenneth and Victoria Stoaks and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1962. The Stoaks' family were long-time members of the First Christian Church in Corvallis, where Julie was involved in the youth group. Julie is survived by her husband, James Bruno (Vancouver, Washington); sisters, Marilyn Soderlund (Lake Forest, Illinois) and Nancy Stoaks (Dallas, Texas). She was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Stoaks.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

