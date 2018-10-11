July 10, 1933 — October 1, 2018
Julie O’Sullivan was born in Country Cork, Ireland. When she was sixteen she immigrated to Newport, Oregon with her parents, Jeremiah and Julie Justice. Her brothers, Emmett and Patrick as well as her sister, Bridget completed the family
After raising her children, Julie begin her working life in agriculture work, mostly in the Willamette Valley. She also worked at the Boise Cascade plywood mill in Adair, Oregon. Her career at the time of her retirement was acting as a caregiver for mentally challenged adults.
Her hobbies were reading, fishing and dancing. She sang and yodeled on the radio when she was young in Ireland.
After retirement she volunteered weekly for the Keizer Food Share and was an active member of St Edwards Catholic Church in Keizer, Oregon.
There will be a Mass said in her honor at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24 at St Edwards Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Lee, Maureen Antrim, Timothy O’Sullivan and Anthony Ehrmantraut; her sister, Bridget Arms; her brother, Patrick Justice; her nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd Aitkin, her husband, Timothy O’Sullivan, and her husband, Gene Ehrmantraut; her brothers, George and Emmett Justice; her sons, Jonny Ehrmantraut and Brian O’Sullivan; and her grandson, Jeremiah O’Sullivan.
There will be a memorial gathering in Julie’s honor from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 13, 2018. The address is 4935 Newtown Ave SE, Salem, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer research or the Humane Society of Oregon in honor of Julie.