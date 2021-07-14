 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julian Ward Packard
0 Comments

Julian Ward Packard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julian Ward Packard

January 28, 1931 - June 14, 2021

Julian Ward Packard passed on June 14, 2021, at 90 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn Packard, and his family. He was a decorated Korean War Marine veteran who was 100% disabled during heroic service. He was a kind man who loved the Lord and will be missed. He worked hard for his family and had a great sense of humor always. Funeral arrangements will be private. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. If you wish to donate to help with funeral expenses and family expenses, please email evelyn.packard1950@gmail.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News