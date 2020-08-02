Julia Keizur

October 6, 1940 – July 23, 2020

She met Jim Keizur while attending Oregon State University. They were married January 1, 1960. She continued her education at the University of Washington and completed her Masters of education at the University of Oregon. She was a sports fan and continued to be a Beaver fan. Julia began her career as an English teacher and counselor. As a counselor at Cottage Grove High, and Pleasant High School, Julia inspired many young people to pursue their goals through education. In addition to Counseling, Julia worked on OSAC (State Scholarship), Ford Foundation Scholarship Organization, and CASA.

Family was the highest priority to Julia and she was everything to her family. She is survived by her Husband Jim Keizur, whom she loved dearly. Through 60 years of marriage, Julia and Jim built an incredible partnership and shared many adventures in life together. Julia enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and attending sporting events. Julia was known as the "the Missus" by all of the football players that were coached by her husband Jim. She fed every player a sandwich and a drink at every daily double practice for all the teams that Jim coached. She kept stats on the sidelines and never missed a game.