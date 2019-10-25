January 7, 1934 — October 20, 2019
Julia Kathryn (Kathy) Thomas McLaran, 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Joan Kerfoot of Eugene; son, Daniel (Lisa) of Litchfield Park, Arizona; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 63 years; son, Michael of Salem, Oregon; and her sister, Martha Thomas Arnold, of Texarkana, Texas.
Born January 7, 1934 in Post, Texas to Emmett Auvy and Vada Murray Thomas, Kathy grew up in Dallas, Texas, graduating from Southern Methodist University in 1954. She taught elementary school and conducted research studies for various state and federal chemistry labs.
Moving around the first ten years of their marriage, Kathy and Chuck eventually settled in Oceanside, California in 1965. After raising her kids, Kathy went back to work, at age 50, as the Area Sales Manager for General Nutrition Center.
Kathy was very active in her church and P.E.O., serving as President of the local Oceanside Chapter. She was also a faithful, supportive member and gracious hostess of the Albany P.E.O. Chapter CK where her love for others and gentle nature were a welcoming example to many.
In winter 1989, Kathy and Chuck moved to Albany. Kathy enjoyed working in her garden and entertaining. An active member of the United Presbyterian Church, she served as Elder and Deacon and hosted various bible studies. Kathy and Chuck moved to Eugene in 2017 to be closer to their daughter. In December 2018, Kathy moved to Quail Park Memory Care in Eugene due to the late stages of her Alzheimer’s disease.
The family invites Kathy’s friends to her graveside service at 2 p.m. on November 9, 2019 at Twin Oaks Cemetery, and to Southpaws Pizza, 560 NW Hickory St. in North Albany for a no-host celebration at 3:30 p.m. to share stories and memories of Kathy’s rich-filled life. Coffee and light desserts will be provided.
In memory of Kathy’s passion of serving others, she requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund or to a charity of your choice that serves others.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.