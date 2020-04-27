Julane Ellen Brenneman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 28, 1932 — April 23, 2020

Julane Brenneman, 88, of Scio, died on April 23, 2020 in Albany. She was born to Morris and Ellen Broson in Minnesota on January 28, 1932.

She married the love of her life, Melvin, on January 15, 1950 and together they had two children, Mike and Debra. Julane worked for Albany General Hospital for 28 years before her retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin; her two children; eleven grandchildren; and her brother Jerry Broson.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

